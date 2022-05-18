Brinker Capital Investments, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1055 Westlakes Drive Berwyn, PA 19312

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1377 stocks valued at a total of $6,498,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(4.52%), IWF(2.71%), and AAPL(1.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brinker Capital Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Brinker Capital Investments, LLC bought 161,764 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 633,296. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.66 per share and a market cap of $58,153,326,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a price-book ratio of 10.90.

The guru established a new position worth 803,681 shares in ARCA:SPHQ, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.23 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF traded for a price of $44.47 per share and a market cap of $3,556,121,000. The stock has returned 1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, Brinker Capital Investments, LLC bought 516,936 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 1,009,038. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.045 per share and a market cap of $91,249,340,000. The stock has returned -11.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Brinker Capital Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 256,490 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.62.

On 05/18/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.97 per share and a market cap of $17,776,011,000. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Brinker Capital Investments, LLC bought 334,001 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 447,389. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.21.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $75.8907 per share and a market cap of $80,530,908,000. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

