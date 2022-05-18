OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $1,671,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.15%), GOOG(4.85%), and MSFT(4.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 142,539 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $353.51.

On 05/18/2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $309.02 per share and a market cap of $106,142,229,000. The stock has returned -13.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP reduced their investment in NYSE:DLB by 549,357 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.52.

On 05/18/2022, Dolby Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $75.605 per share and a market cap of $7,622,587,000. The stock has returned -18.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dolby Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 6.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 172,972 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/18/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $170.14 per share and a market cap of $434,196,087,000. The stock has returned 28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-book ratio of 16.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.41 and a price-sales ratio of 16.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 249,778 shares in NYSE:FRC, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.67 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, First Republic Bank traded for a price of $141.41 per share and a market cap of $25,401,986,000. The stock has returned -23.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Republic Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, OBERMEYER WOOD INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLLP bought 110,763 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 114,999. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 05/18/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $284.97 per share and a market cap of $296,265,944,000. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

