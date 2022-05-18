AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $3,391,000,000. The top holdings were FTNT(7.87%), IDXX(6.24%), and MANH(5.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:FTNT by 71,471 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.78.

On 05/18/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $270.97 per share and a market cap of $43,159,323,000. The stock has returned 38.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.37, a price-book ratio of 198.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.35 and a price-sales ratio of 12.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 129,866-share investment in NAS:IPGP. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.84 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, IPG Photonics Corp traded for a price of $100.03 per share and a market cap of $5,204,381,000. The stock has returned -47.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IPG Photonics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 105,296 shares of NAS:SPSC for a total holding of 180,673. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.14.

On 05/18/2022, SPS Commerce Inc traded for a price of $97.16 per share and a market cap of $3,549,775,000. The stock has returned 10.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPS Commerce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.82 and a price-sales ratio of 9.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 373,738 shares of NAS:CRNC for a total holding of 402,158. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.38.

On 05/18/2022, Cerence Inc traded for a price of $29.65 per share and a market cap of $1,157,542,000. The stock has returned -66.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerence Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:QDEL by 89,596 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.57.

On 05/18/2022, Quidel Corp traded for a price of $101.77 per share and a market cap of $4,269,777,000. The stock has returned -11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quidel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

