Boston Common Asset Management, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 266 stocks valued at a total of $2,315,000,000. The top holdings were TSM(2.95%), HDB(2.46%), and MRK(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boston Common Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CERN by 306,074 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.54.

On 05/18/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.02 per share and a market cap of $27,651,103,000. The stock has returned 24.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Boston Common Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 469,024 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 05/18/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $49.59 per share and a market cap of $96,921,254,000. The stock has returned -31.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC bought 290,975 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 643,090. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84.

On 05/18/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $92.46 per share and a market cap of $234,824,834,000. The stock has returned 25.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 113,172 shares in NAS:ENPH, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.64 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $156.82 per share and a market cap of $21,572,111,000. The stock has returned 33.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 133.86, a price-book ratio of 63.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.20 and a price-sales ratio of 14.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 183,918 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.25 per share and a market cap of $89,748,095,000. The stock has returned -68.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

