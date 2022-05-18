Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Zebra Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $44,000,000. The top holdings were RYI(2.70%), OVV(2.68%), and CHK(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zebra Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 21,616 shares in NYSE:OVV, giving the stock a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.02 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $45.09 per share and a market cap of $11,784,774,000. The stock has returned 77.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 12,913 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.25 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $86.25 per share and a market cap of $10,992,138,000. The stock has returned 88.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The guru sold out of their 65,283-share investment in NYSE:CWK. Previously, the stock had a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Cushman & Wakefield PLC traded for a price of $18 per share and a market cap of $4,077,594,000. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 5,260-share investment in NAS:ESGR. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $265.49 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Enstar Group Ltd traded for a price of $227.24 per share and a market cap of $4,101,293,000. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enstar Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.72 and a price-sales ratio of 39.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 16.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 27,415-share investment in NAS:SMCI. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.41 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Super Micro Computer Inc traded for a price of $52.4882 per share and a market cap of $2,745,874,000. The stock has returned 49.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

