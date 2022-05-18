FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1997 stocks valued at a total of $46,169,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(4.26%), AAPL(4.10%), and MSFT(3.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 373,484 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 5,145,930. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $256.33 per share and a market cap of $1,926,299,776,000. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-book ratio of 11.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 10.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,417,381 shares in NYSE:APO, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.79 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $54.63 per share and a market cap of $31,319,477,000. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWV by 262,327 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.18.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $227.46 per share and a market cap of $10,177,046,000. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

During the quarter, FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 103,195 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 460,737. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 05/18/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $430.515 per share and a market cap of $192,749,380,000. The stock has returned 28.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-book ratio of 9.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 461,165 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 05/18/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $71.15 per share and a market cap of $81,728,095,000. The stock has returned -31.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

