Quantitative Advantage, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Quantitative Advantage, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $649,000,000. The top holdings were DFAT(8.42%), GBIL(5.99%), and IYW(5.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quantitative Advantage, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 388,789 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 5.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.98 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.9394 per share and a market cap of $2,244,539,000. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWV by 96,407 shares. The trade had a 4.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.18.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $227.46 per share and a market cap of $10,177,046,000. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.71.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWX by 129,241 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.27.

On 05/18/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $47.31 per share and a market cap of $4,061,624,000. The stock has returned -12.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 149,679-share investment in ARCA:SPDW. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.7 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $31.095 per share and a market cap of $11,480,744,000. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 139,141 shares in ARCA:SPEM, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.29 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.74 per share and a market cap of $5,465,859,000. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

