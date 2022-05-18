Baldwin Investment Management, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 239 stocks valued at a total of $654,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.A(46.21%), AAPL(2.31%), and MSFT(1.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baldwin Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,583 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/18/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $141.9341 per share and a market cap of $2,320,954,955,000. The stock has returned 18.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-book ratio of 34.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FTV by 11,351 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.7.

On 05/18/2022, Fortive Corp traded for a price of $58.18 per share and a market cap of $20,979,957,000. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,630 shares in NAS:ISRG, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $292.21 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $216.64 per share and a market cap of $78,449,944,000. The stock has returned -17.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.87 and a price-sales ratio of 13.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Baldwin Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 2 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $485284.

On 05/18/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $462102.22 per share and a market cap of $680,428,041,000. The stock has returned 8.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Baldwin Investment Management, LLC bought 18,185 shares of NYSE:DELL for a total holding of 34,235. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.94.

On 05/18/2022, Dell Technologies Inc traded for a price of $44.03 per share and a market cap of $33,640,023,000. The stock has returned -8.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

