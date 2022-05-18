Willis Investment Counsel Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Willis Investment Counsel recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $1,891,000,000. The top holdings were JNJ(3.43%), ACN(2.87%), and MSFT(2.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Willis Investment Counsel’s top five trades of the quarter.

Willis Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NAS:CERN by 119,165 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.54.

On 05/18/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.02 per share and a market cap of $27,651,103,000. The stock has returned 24.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Willis Investment Counsel bought 47,100 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 102,331. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.25.

On 05/18/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $157.825 per share and a market cap of $73,450,626,000. The stock has returned 4.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Willis Investment Counsel reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 57,100 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/18/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $146.0397 per share and a market cap of $354,080,550,000. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-book ratio of 7.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 17,468 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $398.57 per share and a market cap of $189,420,525,000. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-book ratio of 13.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.13 and a price-sales ratio of 11.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 45,326 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.72 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $137.29 per share and a market cap of $54,914,370,000. The stock has returned -0.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

