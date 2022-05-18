AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $228,000,000. The top holdings were VGT(8.70%), BRK.B(8.36%), and VCSH(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 80,966 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 180,373. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.4665 per share and a market cap of $27,781,620,000. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.94.

The guru sold out of their 93,634-share investment in NYSE:STOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.87 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $26.715 per share and a market cap of $7,446,262,000. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 45,889 shares in NYSE:TJX, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.01 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $59.79 per share and a market cap of $70,510,087,000. The stock has returned -20.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-book ratio of 11.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,476 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $216.36 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $200.08 per share and a market cap of $431,067,367,000. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.68 and a price-sales ratio of 16.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,680 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 39,853. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.44.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $234.01 per share and a market cap of $15,198,084,000. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a price-book ratio of 4.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

