COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4400 HARDING ROAD NASHVILLE, TN 37205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $105,000,000. The top holdings were CHRS(37.59%), EVH(8.36%), and CHK(5.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTRS by 575,000 shares. The trade had a 5.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.23.

On 05/18/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $11.27 per share and a market cap of $13,638,677,000. The stock has returned -26.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 61,315 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 5.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.25 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $86.42 per share and a market cap of $10,962,135,000. The stock has returned 88.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EVH by 258,748 shares. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.13.

On 05/18/2022, Evolent Health Inc traded for a price of $29.37 per share and a market cap of $2,687,384,000. The stock has returned 43.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evolent Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 160,000-share investment in NAS:EXC. Previously, the stock had a 4.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.31 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $47.17 per share and a market cap of $46,084,554,000. The stock has returned 52.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 4,065,000-share investment in NAS:TLMD. Previously, the stock had a 3.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.19 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, SOC Telemed Inc traded for a price of $3 per share and a market cap of $304,009,000. The stock has returned -52.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SOC Telemed Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.