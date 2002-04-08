Vertiv Holdings Co. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; May 23rd 2022 deadline; the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vertiv Holdings Co (: VRT) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Vertiv stock. Vertiv investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

