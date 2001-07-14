Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Thursday, June 2, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. The discussion will begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 50 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 7, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chair, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

On Tuesday, June 14, Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.visa.com.

