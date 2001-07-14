Unitholders Reelect Three Directors to the Cedar Fair Board

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that its unitholders reelected Louis Carr, D. Scott Olivet, and Carlos A. Ruisanchez to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Cedar Fair Management, Inc., for three-year terms expiring in 2025.

The limited partners also confirmed the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and approved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

“We are pleased to announce the reelection of Louis, Scott and Carlos to our Board,” said President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Since the pandemic began, all three have contributed valuable insight and their own unique, well-informed perspectives that helped position Cedar Fair for a strong and expedited recovery. We greatly appreciate our unitholders recognizing the value they provide the company through today’s reelection of our Class I directors.”

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

