Inogen Names Agnes Lee as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced the appointment of Agnes Lee to the position of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning, effective May 23, 2022.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am excited to welcome Agnes to the Inogen team as we continue to strengthen our strategic planning capabilities, further execute against our growth initiatives and communicate our strategy internally and externally, all with the overarching goal of transforming Inogen and driving shareholder value. Agnes brings extensive medical technology and life sciences experience and has an excellent track record in effective engagement with shareholders and analysts.”

Agnes joins Inogen from Butterfly Network, where she served as Vice President of Investor Relations. While at Butterfly, she created an investor relations program to promote the company to analysts and investors and collaboratively led investor marketing to reflect an evolution of the company’s vision and strategy. Prior to Butterfly, she led proactive investor relations programs at Fluidigm and ResMed, Inc., playing pivotal roles in communicating changes in strategy, and global investor marketing. She started her investor relations career at Life Technologies, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2014. Before that role, Agnes spent almost a decade serving in increasing finance leadership roles at Life Technologies, Applied Biosystems, and Celera Diagnostics. She also worked in investment banking earlier in her career. Agnes holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA in Economics and International Affairs from Indiana University Bloomington.

Agnes commented, “I am thrilled to join Inogen at such an exciting time in Inogen’s journey. I have been impressed by the work that Nabil and the rest of the management team have done to transform Inogen. There is a tremendous opportunity ahead for the company and I look forward to working with the team to evolve our long-term strategy and communicate that story to investors.”

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.inogen.com%2F, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.inogen.com%2F.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding Inogen’s goals and potential, statements regarding our continuing to strengthen our strategic planning capabilities and further execute against our growth initiatives, and statements regarding our ability to communicate our strategy internally, and externally, and statements regarding our goal of transforming Inogen and driving shareholder value. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks related to its announced management and organizational changes, and risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated future financial performance or strategic goals. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen’s business operating results are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 and Inogen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006021/en/