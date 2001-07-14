Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:40 am Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can also be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bootbarn.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 304 stores in 38 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

