Jamieson Wellness Inc. Joins the UN Global Compact Initiative

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the “Company”) ( TSX:JWEL, Financial) announced today that the Company has joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative (the “UN Global Compact” or “UNGC”). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, calling organizations around the world to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

“We are incredibly proud to join the thousands of companies around the world committed to taking responsible action for a sustainable future,” said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. “As an organization, our vision is to improve the world’s health and wellness, and the UN Global Compact’s principles are in alignment with this vision. Joining the UNGC is an exciting step as we continue to embed our ESG efforts throughout our operations, strategy and culture.”

Today’s announcement builds on the Company’s recently published ESG targets it is working toward, including:

50% reduction on Scope 1 and 2 emissions (as defined by the UNGC) by 2030

Establishing a formal action plan to reach the goal of “Net Zero” by 2050

At a minimum, fair representation of leadership and board roles based in Canada to be held by women and racialized persons by 2025

The Company plans to begin disclosing additional, measurable ESG operations data in-line with the United Nation’s SDG’s beginning in 2023. More information on the Company’s current ESG programs and targets can be found on the Company’s website here.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness’ head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

