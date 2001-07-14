Gelesis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gelesis (NYSE: GLS), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that Yishai Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Maltz, Chief Financial Officer, and David Pass, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 25, 2022: UBS Global Healthcare Conference: Gelesis will host a presentation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live here and on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.gelesis.com.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: Third Annual Loop Capital Conference: Gelesis will participate virtually. Please contact your Loop Capital representative for further details.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis”) is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company and the maker of Plenity®, which is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. Our first-of-their-kind non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are made entirely from naturally derived building blocks. They are inspired by the composition and mechanical properties of raw vegetables, taken by capsule, and act locally in the digestive system, so people feel satisfied with smaller portions. Our portfolio includes Plenity® and potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation. For more information, visit gelesis.com, or connect with us on Twitter @GelesisInc.

Plenity® is indicated to aid weight management in adults with excess weight or obesity, a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25–40 kg/m², when used in conjunction with diet and exercise.

Important Safety Information about Plenity

Patients who are pregnant or are allergic to cellulose, citric acid, sodium stearyl fumarate, gelatin, or titanium dioxide should not take Plenity.

To avoid impact on the absorption of medications: For all medications that should be taken with food, take them after starting a meal. For all medications that should be taken without food (on an empty stomach), continue taking on an empty stomach or as recommended by your physician.

The overall incidence of side effects with Plenity was no different than placebo. The most common side effects were diarrhea, distended abdomen, infrequent bowel movements, and flatulence.

Contact a doctor right away if problems occur. If you have a severe allergic reaction, severe stomach pain, or severe diarrhea, stop using Plenity until you can speak to your doctor.

Rx Only. For the safe and proper use of Plenity or more information, talk to a healthcare professional, read the Patient+Instructions+for+Use, or call 1-844-PLENITY.

