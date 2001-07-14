Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 21 Cents per Share

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share of common stock will be paid on July 27, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2022.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.32 billion in fiscal 2021 and employs 17,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent+Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

