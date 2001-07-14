Ventas's Outlook Revised by S&P Global Ratings to Stable

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has revised its rating outlook for Ventas to Stable from Negative and affirmed Ventas’s issuer credit rating of ‘BBB+’. In revising Ventas’s outlook, S&P is recognizing that Ventas’s operating performance is expected to continue to gain momentum as the Company captures the upside of the senior housing recovery, leading to advancement in Ventas’s credit metrics.

“We are pleased that S&P recognizes the decisive actions Ventas has taken to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure our continued financial strength,” said Robert F. Probst, Ventas Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Ventas continues to benefit from these actions as part of our strategy to position the portfolio to capture the exciting upside that we see ahead.”

S&P notes that Ventas’s same store SHOP occupancy ended the first quarter of 2022 at an average of 83%, an improvement of 420 basis points since the pandemic trough in early 2021. S&P cites healthy demographic trends and a favorable supply backdrop as giving confidence that Ventas’s occupancy will continue to recover.

As discussed in the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2022, Ventas’s primarily fixed rate debt and recently extended debt maturity schedule have strengthened the Company’s balance sheet. The Company’s liquidity remains robust, with $2.2 billion available at the close of the first quarter.

S&P's full report on Ventas is available at www.spglobal.com.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

