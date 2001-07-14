Labcorp Launches New Test for People With Skin Cancer

Finding treatment options for skin cancer may become easier with the launch of a new test by Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company. The new test measures Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) expression levels by immunohistochemistry (IHC) in tumor tissue. LAG-3 is an immune-oncology target with demonstrable clinical benefit in patients with melanoma. The test is available for use in both clinical trials and for the care and treatment of patients.

“Our goal is to provide diagnostic solutions that can help guide the clinical application of new cancer treatments, improving the lives of those living with cancer,” Prasanth Reddy, M.D., MPH, senior vice president and oncology head at Labcorp. “The LAG-3 IHC assay provides physicians with actionable information to evaluate the best treatment options, including newly approved treatments and clinical trials, for their patients.”

The LAG-3 IHC assay was developed by Labcorp Drug Development for use in a clinical trial studying dual checkpoint inhibitors that included a LAG-3 immunotherapy. As is published in the Journal+of+Clinical+Pathology, this assay will enable the analysis of LAG-3 status in the tumor and the correlation between expression status and response to LAG-3 immunotherapy. This assay is also being used in other ongoing clinical trials evaluating clinical response to LAG-3-directed cancer treatments.

According to the National Cancer Institute, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. While melanoma is one of the rarer types, it poses a greater risk of spreading to other parts of the body. One of the first signs of melanoma is a change to the appearance of an existing mole. Anyone noticing a new mole or changes to existing moles should speak to health care provider. A tissue biopsy is the only way to diagnose melanoma and can be performed in most health care settings.

The development of the LAG-3 IHC assay coupled with its availability for clinical use, demonstrates Labcorp’s unique leading capabilities in diagnostic testing and comprehensive drug development services. By delivering targeted biomarker solutions to power better decisions by clinicians, Labcorp is helping to improve patient outcomes.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

