DermTech Presents New Research Differentiating Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis at the Society for Investigative Dermatology's Annual Meeting

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its presentation at the Society+for+Investigative+Dermatology’s (SID) annual meeting, held from May 18-21, 2022 in Portland, OR.

Michael Howell, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at DermTech, presented new research that enables the differentiation of the inflammatory signatures of atopic dermatitis from psoriasis in potential clinical trial participants. Howell presented the research during a live podium lecture at the International Psoriasis Council’s (IPC) symposium, titled “Getting real (world) with psoriasis: Advances in registries and real-world data in psoriasis.” A recording of the lecture is available here.

Titled “A Novel Expression Based, Non-Invasive Method to Differentiate Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis,” the presentation focused on the viability of conducting non-invasive skin sampling with the DermTech Smart Sticker™ to differentiate atopic dermatitis from psoriasis. By non-invasively collecting stratum corneum tissue, the Smart Sticker captures genomic material to objectively quantify changes that cannot be seen visually.

DermTech collected epidermal skin samples from patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and psoriasis for this research study. RNA was isolated and analyzed for expression of specific biomarkers associated with atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, with IL-13, CCL17/TARC, CCL26/Eotaxin-3, IL-17A, CXCL9, CXCL 10, and NOS2 exhibiting the greatest differences. Using a machine-learning approach, DermTech identified a unique ratio that stratified patients into atopic dermatitis versus psoriasis.

Among the most diagnosed inflammatory skin conditions, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis affect up to 10% and 3% of the U.S. population, respectively. Dermatologists typically rely on visual assessment to diagnose and differentiate the two diseases. While the early symptoms of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis can overlap, long-term treatment plans and overall treatment costs do not. The ability to distinguish these two diseases through precision genomic analysis provides physicians with a valuable asset for clinical decision-making.

“We are honored to have been a part of the IPC’s symposium and to share our new research, which has the potential to enhance personalized treatment options for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis patients,” said Howell. “We are committed to being a resource to our research and development partners and bringing precision medicine to dermatology to help ensure the right patient is getting the right treatment at the right time.”

For additional information about DermTech Stratum, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdermtechstratum.com%2F.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, benefits to research partners and collaborators, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and services and the market opportunity therefor, and DermTech’s ability to expand its product and service offerings. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products and services; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

