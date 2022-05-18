BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

BROOKFIELD PLACE, 181 BAY ST, STE 300 TORONTO, A6 M5J2T3

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 591 stocks valued at a total of $26,968,000,000. The top holdings were BAM(27.34%), BEP(10.47%), and BEPC(7.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:VST by 1,265,769 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.82.

On 05/18/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.23 per share and a market cap of $10,894,875,000. The stock has returned 56.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 6,780,121 shares of NYSE:AEL for a total holding of 15,886,163. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.28.

On 05/18/2022, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co traded for a price of $36.98 per share and a market cap of $3,441,468,000. The stock has returned 18.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 2,684,612 shares of NAS:XEL for a total holding of 2,810,845. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.68.

On 05/18/2022, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $74.89 per share and a market cap of $40,789,084,000. The stock has returned 8.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,410,605-share investment in NYSE:EVRG. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.47 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Evergy Inc traded for a price of $67.06 per share and a market cap of $15,388,813,000. The stock has returned 12.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evergy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,962,781 shares in NYSE:VTR, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.59 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Ventas Inc traded for a price of $56.31 per share and a market cap of $22,506,853,000. The stock has returned 7.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventas Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 144.39, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.