Aptar Named Among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2022

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, announced today that it has been named to 3BL+Media%26rsquo%3Bs+100+Best+Corporate+Citizens ranking for the second year in a row for environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. 3BL Media, in partnership with Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG, evaluated the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies regarding ESG and Aptar is among the top 100 companies.

“We are honored to be named one of the best corporate citizens for the second year in a row. This is a testament to the care that we have for each other and the planet, our collaboration with many industry partners and our prioritization of more circular solutions so that we can advance our collective progress toward building a safer, healthier and more sustainable future,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Beth Holland, Vice President, Aptar Global Sustainability, shared, “Our approach at Aptar is to innovate alongside our customers, suppliers, industry coalitions and nonprofits to enable progress towards our individual and shared goals. Our journey toward an effective and functional circular economy requires proactive and deliberate collaborations across sectors and industries and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts to date.”

3BL Media formulates its methodology based on the latest developments in corporate sustainability, extensive feedback from corporate and NGO stakeholders and guidance from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ESG. The 2022 ranking considers 155 ESG factors across eight pillars: Climate Change; Employees; Environment; ESG Performance; Financial; Governance; Human Rights; Stakeholders and Society and addresses key issues exposed throughout the previous year. To view the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 list, please visit https%3A%2F%2F100best.3blmedia.com%2F.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

