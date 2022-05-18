HBK INVESTMENTS L P Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

HBK INVESTMENTS L P recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 580 stocks valued at a total of $20,131,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(0.83%), QQQ(0.20%), and IWM(0.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HBK INVESTMENTS L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

HBK INVESTMENTS L P reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 200,298 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/18/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $709.81 per share and a market cap of $735,370,206,000. The stock has returned 32.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-book ratio of 22.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.31 and a price-sales ratio of 13.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HBK INVESTMENTS L P reduced their investment in NYSE:LYV by 775,714 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.18.

On 05/18/2022, Live Nation Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $85.39 per share and a market cap of $19,474,373,000. The stock has returned 1.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 189,053 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $176.24 per share and a market cap of $52,545,957,000. The stock has returned -16.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

The guru sold out of their 1,900,000-share investment in NAS:DISCK. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.24 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $24.42 per share and a market cap of $12,489,868,000. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HBK INVESTMENTS L P bought 58,138 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 112,709. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/18/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $291.14 per share and a market cap of $156,895,346,000. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a price-book ratio of 7.19.

