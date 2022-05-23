Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

WiSA Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems,announces participation in upcoming investment conferences in May and June.

Event:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In person and hybrid)

Location:

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

Date:

May 23-26, 2022

Topic:

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast:

Presentation – May 25, 11:00 am ET

Presentation+Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wisatechnologies.com%2F. For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at [email protected].

Event:

LD Micro Invitational XII (In person)

Location:

Four Seasons Westlake Village, CA

Date:

June 7-9, 2022

Topic:

Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast:

Presentation – June 7, 3:00 pm PT

Interested parties should register via LD+Micro+Invitational+XII.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.
WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220518006130r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006130/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus