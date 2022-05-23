WiSA Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems,announces participation in upcoming investment conferences in May and June.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In person and hybrid) Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL Date: May 23-26, 2022 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Webcast: Presentation – May 25, 11:00 am ET Presentation+Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wisatechnologies.com%2F. For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or WiSA Technologies IR Team at [email protected].

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII (In person) Location: Four Seasons Westlake Village, CA Date: June 7-9, 2022 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings Webcast: Presentation – June 7, 3:00 pm PT

Interested parties should register via LD+Micro+Invitational+XII.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

