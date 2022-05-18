GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $10,937,000,000. The top holdings were ESMT(18.94%), DLO(16.38%), and OSH(15.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,780,641-share investment in NYSE:IOT. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.1 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Samsara Inc traded for a price of $10.09 per share and a market cap of $5,136,049,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.65 and a price-sales ratio of 13.10.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DNA by 20,755,483 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.88.

On 05/18/2022, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.43 per share and a market cap of $4,312,650,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 16.60.

The guru established a new position worth 4,126,470 shares in NAS:CINC, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.52 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, CinCor Pharma Inc traded for a price of $20.05 per share and a market cap of $756,083,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CinCor Pharma Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.41 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.37.

During the quarter, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 1,670,000 shares of NAS:XP for a total holding of 50,537,650. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.2.

On 05/18/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $19.23 per share and a market cap of $10,759,269,000. The stock has returned -55.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.02 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

During the quarter, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 1,078,896 shares of NAS:ARCE for a total holding of 1,183,934. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.51.

On 05/18/2022, Arco Platform Ltd traded for a price of $15.37 per share and a market cap of $873,805,000. The stock has returned -35.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arco Platform Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

