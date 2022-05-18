KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management is an investment management company based out of Los Angeles. The company was established in 1984 by cofounders John E. Anderson, Richard Kayne, and Allan M. Rudnick, who officially joined the company in 1989. The firm now has 76 employees with 16 of them being investment professionals and operates as a subsidiary of Virtus Partners. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management conducts its research in house, utilizing a proprietary research focused on fundamental analysis and a bottom up investment approach. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on high quality growth and value stocks of companies across all value caps. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, industrials, consumer discretionary, industrials, health care, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds over $9.3 billion in total assets under management spread across 13,400 accounts with 7,700 accounts being discretionary and 5,700 being non-discretionary, respectively making up $8 billion and $1.4 billion of its held assets. Although its total number of accounts held has not increased significantly from five years prior, its total assets under management has grown from under $3.5 billion to almost three times that amount today. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its entire client base, and also provides services to a wide variety of clients ranging from state and municipal government entities to pension and profit sharing plans. The company’s family of mutual funds currently includes its International Small Cap, Mid Cap Core, Small Cap Sustainable Growth, and Large Cap Quality Value strategies, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 665 stocks valued at a total of $37,609,000,000. The top holdings were AZPN(3.16%), BILL(2.35%), and SITE(2.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 921,805 shares of NAS:ROAD for a total holding of 4,775,394. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.81.

On 05/18/2022, Construction Partners Inc traded for a price of $22.49 per share and a market cap of $1,181,735,000. The stock has returned -27.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Construction Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.02, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MSCI by 821,082 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $518.84.

On 05/18/2022, MSCI Inc traded for a price of $399.5 per share and a market cap of $32,408,657,000. The stock has returned -9.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSCI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.18 and a price-sales ratio of 15.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDW by 1,307,889 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $183.1.

On 05/18/2022, CDW Corp traded for a price of $163.73 per share and a market cap of $22,122,496,000. The stock has returned 0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDW Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-book ratio of 24.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 697,511 shares of NYSE:WSO for a total holding of 1,562,644. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $285.01.

On 05/18/2022, Watsco Inc traded for a price of $247.65 per share and a market cap of $9,659,443,000. The stock has returned -8.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Watsco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,402,287 shares of NAS:EXPO for a total holding of 4,139,919. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.39.

On 05/18/2022, Exponent Inc traded for a price of $86.02 per share and a market cap of $4,457,693,000. The stock has returned -4.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exponent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-book ratio of 11.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.24 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.