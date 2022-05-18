TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD is an investment company owned by the Government of Singapore, acting as a sovereign wealth fund. The company can trace its history back to its incorporation under the Singapore Companies Act in order to transfer and manage the assets previously held by the Singapore Government. The goal of Temasek Holdings’s creation was to be able to own and manage the investments on a more separate commercial basis in order to contribute to Singapore’s economic development through positively affecting key businesses in and around Singapore and allow the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Trade and Industry to be able to focus on making policies. Temasek Holdings is not a government agency, although its sole shareholder is the Singapore Ministry of Finance. The company started off with an initial portfolio of over $250 million of various businesses held by the Singapore Government made out of a very diverse group of hotels, shoe makers, iron and steel mills, and even a bird park. The company has grown tremendously and, as of 2015, Temasek Holdings holds an estimated almost $200 billion in its portfolio with an emphasis in Singapore and Asia. The company has also expanded its physical presence with 10 offices located around the globe and has had a 16% total shareholder return since its inception, compounded annually. Temasek Holdings’s investment philosophy focuses on “Transforming Economies; Growing Middle Income Populations; Deepening Comparative Advantages; and Emerging Champions.” The company invests in a variety of industries including services; telecommunications, media and technology; transportation and industrials; life sciences, consumer and real estate; as well as energy and resources with holdings on the NYSE focused on the healthcare and services sectors. Temasek Holdings now has 16 established endowments focused on building communities and capabilities in Singapore and Asia, having directly impacted the lives of approximately a quarter million people.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $23,711,000,000. The top holdings were BLK(16.41%), V(5.57%), and BILL(5.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,074,540 shares in NYSE:SPGI, giving the stock a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $407.24 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $330.12 per share and a market cap of $112,207,789,000. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.27 and a price-sales ratio of 9.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 7,309,869-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 3.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

During the quarter, TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD bought 6,219,369 shares of ARCA:SCHP for a total holding of 9,156,409. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.55.

On 05/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $58.21 per share and a market cap of $16,345,368,000. The stock has returned -2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 31,515,045 shares in NYSE:SES, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.36 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, SES AI Corp traded for a price of $6.84 per share and a market cap of $2,379,376,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SES AI Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.22 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -133.73.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 24,600,000 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.44.

On 05/18/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $11.4 per share and a market cap of $11,776,832,000. The stock has returned -11.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

