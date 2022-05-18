ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 224 stocks valued at a total of $516,000,000. The top holdings were IWB(8.62%), SCHG(7.14%), and SCHD(5.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 239,195 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 492,246. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 05/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.25 per share and a market cap of $13,224,600,000. The stock has returned -6.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a price-book ratio of 8.58.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 230,779 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 478,230. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.05 per share and a market cap of $13,614,233,000. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 7,696 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 21,900. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $224.51 per share and a market cap of $57,766,424,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a price-book ratio of 10.84.

The guru established a new position worth 11,186 shares in NAS:ADI, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.14 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $159.92 per share and a market cap of $83,688,556,000. The stock has returned 12.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.89 and a price-sales ratio of 8.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 7,131 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 177,841. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.21.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $215.91 per share and a market cap of $26,762,045,000. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

