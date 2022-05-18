AVENIR CORP Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

AVENIR CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1775 PENNSYLVANIA AVE NW WASHINGTON, DC 20006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $1,252,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(12.43%), AMT(12.28%), and MKL(9.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AVENIR CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

AVENIR CORP reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 126,651 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.3.

On 05/18/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $133.8 per share and a market cap of $30,119,762,000. The stock has returned 42.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 3,323 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 22,131. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/18/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2142.25 per share and a market cap of $1,089,806,450,000. The stock has returned -29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 1,320,529 shares of NYSE:DBRG for a total holding of 7,171,100. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.29.

On 05/18/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $5.92 per share and a market cap of $3,538,584,000. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 103,201 shares of NAS:WBA for a total holding of 428,698. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.22.

On 05/18/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $41.17 per share and a market cap of $35,561,553,000. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AVENIR CORP bought 17,264 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 611,994. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.87.

On 05/18/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $230.63 per share and a market cap of $105,232,455,000. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-book ratio of 19.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.29 and a price-sales ratio of 10.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.