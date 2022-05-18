PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 695 stocks valued at a total of $5,103,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.82%), Y(3.00%), and MSFT(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP bought 105,713 shares of ARCA:MINT for a total holding of 247,583. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.76.

On 05/18/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.61 per share and a market cap of $12,288,885,000. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 24,465 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/18/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $291.14 per share and a market cap of $156,895,346,000. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a price-book ratio of 7.19.

PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:CNNE by 183,315 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.19.

On 05/18/2022, Cannae Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.26 per share and a market cap of $1,550,565,000. The stock has returned -48.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cannae Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 14,058 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $360.34 per share and a market cap of $245,262,870,000. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.72.

During the quarter, PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP bought 20,405 shares of ARCA:IWO for a total holding of 21,174. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.74.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $209.49 per share and a market cap of $8,767,157,000. The stock has returned -24.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

