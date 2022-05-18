FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 736 stocks valued at a total of $3,505,000,000. The top holdings were FCNCA(2.06%), KAHC(1.43%), and OUT(1.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,876,330-share investment in NYSE:CIT. Previously, the stock had a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.5 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, CIT Group Inc traded for a price of $53.5 per share and a market cap of $5,305,579,000. The stock has returned 52.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, CIT Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

During the quarter, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 89,750 shares of NAS:FCNCA for a total holding of 108,561. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $780.45.

On 05/18/2022, First Citizens BancShares Inc traded for a price of $658.49 per share and a market cap of $10,479,575,000. The stock has returned -22.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Citizens BancShares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 865,774-share investment in NYSE:HIG. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.55 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $68.76 per share and a market cap of $22,612,731,000. The stock has returned 9.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 375,910 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.18 per share and a market cap of $89,377,522,000. The stock has returned -68.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 2,249,172-share investment in NYSE:CNHI. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.56 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, CNH Industrial NV traded for a price of $14.65 per share and a market cap of $25,280,990,000. The stock has returned 0.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial NV has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 121.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

