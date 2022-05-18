CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC is an investment management firm based out of Los Angeles, California. The company was originally established in 1990 by cofounders Mitchell Ralph Julis and Joshua Stephan Friedman, both of whom are still with the company today acting as its co-CEOs and co-Chairmen. Canyon Capital Advisors has grown from its inception to now have additional offices in New York and London. The company now operates with 143 employees and manages over $20 billion in total assets under management spread across 27 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from under $10 billion back in 2010 to over twice that amount today. Canyon Capital Advisors has a value oriented and event drive investment methodology, focusing on locating market inefficiencies in the financial asset values due to the constantly evolving nature of the global capital market. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, energy, information technology, and real estate sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Canyon Capital Advisors’s top 10 holdings together make up just over half of its total holdings and the company had a high turnover rate of approximately 49.3% in the last quarter. The company mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up over three quarters of its entire client base, and also provides services to corporations and other businesses to a lesser degree. Canyon Capital Advisors is employee owned and was ranked 20th in the 2011’s 50 largest U.S. Hedge Fund Managers according to the Hedge Fund Journal.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $2,003,000,000. The top holdings were CBL(13.79%), BERY(8.22%), and SJR(7.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC bought 3,999,882 shares of NYSE:CBL for a total holding of 8,396,293. The trade had a 6.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.88.

On 05/18/2022, CBL & Associates Properties Inc traded for a price of $25.79 per share and a market cap of $820,314,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 82.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The guru sold out of their 3,120,236-share investment in NYSE:SC. Previously, the stock had a 6.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.69 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $41.6 per share and a market cap of $12,734,233,000. The stock has returned 83.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The guru sold out of their 550,000-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 5.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 3,130,621 shares in NAS:CHNG, giving the stock a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.75 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $23.01 per share and a market cap of $7,178,178,000. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The guru established a new position worth 902,300 shares in NYSE:HXL, giving the stock a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.16 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Hexcel Corp traded for a price of $53.03 per share and a market cap of $4,457,240,000. The stock has returned 5.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hexcel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 93.03, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

