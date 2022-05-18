D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

D.E. Shaw & Co. is an investment and technology development company founded in 1988 by David E. Shaw. The founder would lead the company for over a decade, directing the company’s focus and growth from its inception to 2001. The 2000s would see the company go through a series of variegated investments, with acquisitions such as the toy store FAO Schwarz and KB Toys and injecting money into USG Corp. By 2010, the company would grow to have six members on its executive committee. The company operates on a global scale, utilizing a broad set of strategies in public and private markets to create sustainable risk adjusted returns. D.E. Shaw & Co. has a heavy focus on rigorous analytics and emphasizes investment activities in two broad areas: alternative investments and benchmark-relative and global asset class investments. Alternative investment strategies are focused on creating absolute returns and covers both ends of the spectrum, ranging from “larger, core multi-strategy investment vehicles” to “more focused, strategy-specific investment products.” Its latter area of investments is focused on major liquid assets, allow “institutional investors to customize their exposure to a particular index.” Its total investment capital is over $35 billion, with over $25 billion invested in alternative investments and over $10 billion invested in benchmark-relative and global asset class investments, which was launched in 2000. The firm is different from many other investment managers, including math puzzles in its rigorous screening process that only accepts one of every 500 applicants. Many of the firm’s 1300 employees are made out of mathematicians, scientists, and professors, who utilize math-heavy quantitative investing in order to conduct the company’s business. Not only does D.E. Shaw & Co. generate mathematical models of investment strategies, it also conducts business in offering debt and equity financing, venture capital investments, and organizing and developing new technology focused businesses.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5444 stocks valued at a total of $105,454,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(1.48%), MSFT(1.33%), and AMZN(1.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,140,000-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $445.9 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.56 per share and a market cap of $278,581,447,000. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a price-book ratio of 3.96.

The guru sold out of their 3,452,183-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 1,108,464 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/18/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $177.19 per share and a market cap of $78,720,885,000. The stock has returned -61.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. bought 2,243,861 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 8,923,423. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/18/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $140.82 per share and a market cap of $2,279,197,188,000. The stock has returned 18.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-book ratio of 33.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. bought 4,068,265 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 4,225,707. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 05/18/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $71.28 per share and a market cap of $81,751,034,000. The stock has returned -31.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

