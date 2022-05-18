S&T Bank/PA Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

S&T Bank/PA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

800 Philadelphia Street Indiana, PA 15701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $662,000,000. The top holdings were STBA(3.96%), CF(3.31%), and ABBV(2.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S&T Bank/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 243,211 shares in NYSE:CIVI, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.29 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Civitas Resources Inc traded for a price of $62.06 per share and a market cap of $5,273,081,000. The stock has returned 61.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Civitas Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 232,711-share investment in NYSE:AJRD. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.85 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $39.84 per share and a market cap of $3,205,855,000. The stock has returned -14.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

S&T Bank/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:CF by 141,107 shares. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.37.

On 05/18/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.61 per share and a market cap of $21,196,022,000. The stock has returned 100.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, S&T Bank/PA bought 247,548 shares of NYSE:F for a total holding of 500,600. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.1.

On 05/18/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $12.78 per share and a market cap of $51,372,602,000. The stock has returned 13.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, S&T Bank/PA bought 74,811 shares of NYSE:FL for a total holding of 243,551. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.37.

On 05/18/2022, Foot Locker Inc traded for a price of $30.92 per share and a market cap of $2,971,101,000. The stock has returned -49.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Foot Locker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.