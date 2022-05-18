Granahan Investment Management, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Granahan Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $4,028,000,000. The top holdings were KRNT(4.73%), EVH(3.63%), and AXON(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Granahan Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Granahan Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WK by 585,366 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.54.

On 05/18/2022, Workiva Inc traded for a price of $64.81 per share and a market cap of $3,375,120,000. The stock has returned -24.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workiva Inc has a price-book ratio of 136.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -103.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Granahan Investment Management, LLC bought 608,380 shares of NAS:CSGP for a total holding of 1,898,569. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.5.

On 05/18/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $55.39 per share and a market cap of $21,946,918,000. The stock has returned -28.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.12, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.10 and a price-sales ratio of 10.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Granahan Investment Management, LLC bought 979,467 shares of NYSE:CHGG for a total holding of 2,598,021. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.04.

On 05/18/2022, Chegg Inc traded for a price of $18.51 per share and a market cap of $2,330,312,000. The stock has returned -75.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chegg Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 2,031,352-share investment in NAS:TWOU. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.4 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, 2U Inc traded for a price of $10.46 per share and a market cap of $806,168,000. The stock has returned -69.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 2U Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,779,127-share investment in NAS:CRCT. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.42 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Cricut Inc traded for a price of $8.26 per share and a market cap of $1,832,208,000. The stock has returned -64.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cricut Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

