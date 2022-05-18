MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10020

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $159,000,000. The top holdings were NVDA(10.60%), TTD(7.87%), and ASML(7.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 8,100-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.89 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $360.62 per share and a market cap of $45,356,730,000. The stock has returned -66.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 367.03, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 264.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 11,100 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $535.55 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $438.6 per share and a market cap of $43,195,256,000. The stock has returned 40.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 377.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6363.03 and a price-sales ratio of 9.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 110,000 shares in NAS:GFS, giving the stock a 4.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.85 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $53.69 per share and a market cap of $28,554,799,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 587.87, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The guru sold out of their 385,000-share investment in NYSE:F. Previously, the stock had a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.1 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $12.78 per share and a market cap of $51,372,602,000. The stock has returned 13.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 202,000 shares in NYSE:ANF, giving the stock a 4.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.75 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Abercrombie & Fitch Co traded for a price of $29.87 per share and a market cap of $1,505,892,000. The stock has returned -22.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.