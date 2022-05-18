SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 MISSION STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105-1522

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $3,927,000,000. The top holdings were CLH(5.20%), ENTG(5.08%), and HALO(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P reduced their investment in NYSE:KAR by 1,621,236 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.

On 05/18/2022, KAR Auction Services Inc traded for a price of $14.72 per share and a market cap of $1,788,962,000. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KAR Auction Services Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 80,450-share investment in NAS:COHR. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $261.67 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Coherent Inc traded for a price of $265.73 per share and a market cap of $6,593,405,000. The stock has returned 4.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-book ratio of 7.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P reduced their investment in NYSE:EBS by 479,400 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.2.

On 05/18/2022, Emergent BioSolutions Inc traded for a price of $28.34 per share and a market cap of $1,423,902,000. The stock has returned -50.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 75,268 shares in NYSE:IQV, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $236.85 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $197.26 per share and a market cap of $37,337,181,000. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-book ratio of 6.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P bought 117,813 shares of NYSE:CLH for a total holding of 1,829,705. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.64.

On 05/18/2022, Clean Harbors Inc traded for a price of $88.75 per share and a market cap of $4,830,630,000. The stock has returned -2.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.