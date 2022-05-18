EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $572,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.19%), MSFT(4.67%), and GOOGL(4.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 119,230 shares in NYSE:ABC, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.43 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $151.11 per share and a market cap of $31,652,113,000. The stock has returned 34.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-book ratio of 57.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 17,321,627 shares in NAS:GBT, giving the stock a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.92 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $27.04 per share and a market cap of $1,760,253,000. The stock has returned -23.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.26.

EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 18,011 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $574.18.

On 05/18/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $542.17 per share and a market cap of $212,238,952,000. The stock has returned 22.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 12,960,436 shares in NYSE:BCE, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.02 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, BCE Inc traded for a price of $53.03 per share and a market cap of $48,214,369,000. The stock has returned 15.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BCE Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 100,999 shares in NAS:ETSY, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.56 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $78.84 per share and a market cap of $10,022,063,000. The stock has returned -46.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-book ratio of 15.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

