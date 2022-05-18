Provident Investment Management, Inc. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Provident Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $1,044,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(6.69%), V(6.03%), and MSFT(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Provident Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Provident Investment Management, Inc. bought 136,789 shares of NAS:NXST for a total holding of 138,508. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.86.

On 05/18/2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $172.86 per share and a market cap of $6,984,278,000. The stock has returned 21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 96,908 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.32.

On 05/18/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $202.26 per share and a market cap of $46,274,027,000. The stock has returned 12.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 7.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Provident Investment Management, Inc. bought 30,379 shares of NYSE:FLT for a total holding of 192,799. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $237.03.

On 05/18/2022, Fleetcor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $221.52 per share and a market cap of $17,132,537,000. The stock has returned -15.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-book ratio of 5.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.25 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Provident Investment Management, Inc. bought 12,131 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 93,440. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $487.51.

On 05/18/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $269.11 per share and a market cap of $21,207,360,000. The stock has returned -49.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-book ratio of 5.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Provident Investment Management, Inc. bought 63,563 shares of NYSE:AL for a total holding of 1,179,442. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.97.

On 05/18/2022, Air Lease Corp traded for a price of $36.22 per share and a market cap of $4,015,289,000. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Lease Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

