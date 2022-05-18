OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $1,529,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(6.60%), MSFT(5.80%), and AMZN(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 328,211-share investment in NYSE:JPM. Previously, the stock had a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $147.84 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $120.09 per share and a market cap of $352,710,390,000. The stock has returned -23.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 241,200 shares in NYSE:PNC, giving the stock a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.46 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $155.93 per share and a market cap of $64,489,648,000. The stock has returned -16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

OSTERWEIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 85,991 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 05/18/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $285.18 per share and a market cap of $294,695,229,000. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 314,892-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.63 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $96.26 per share and a market cap of $11,796,022,000. The stock has returned -26.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -83.41 and a price-sales ratio of 8.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 544,005 shares in NYSE:HAL, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $36 per share and a market cap of $32,471,130,000. The stock has returned 60.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

