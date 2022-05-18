STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

199 ELM STREET NEW CANAAN, CT 06840-5321

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $211,000,000. The top holdings were GDDY(20.21%), SNBR(16.32%), and PGTI(15.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WW by 2,065,736 shares. The trade had a 12.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.75.

On 05/18/2022, WW International Inc traded for a price of $6.96 per share and a market cap of $489,505,000. The stock has returned -79.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WW International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LOPE by 378,362 shares. The trade had a 12.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.58.

On 05/18/2022, Grand Canyon Education Inc traded for a price of $87.77 per share and a market cap of $2,836,670,000. The stock has returned -5.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grand Canyon Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-book ratio of 4.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 431,728 shares of NAS:SNBR for a total holding of 679,824. The trade had a 10.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.93.

On 05/18/2022, Sleep Number Corp traded for a price of $41.82 per share and a market cap of $929,743,000. The stock has returned -60.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sleep Number Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 946,715 shares of NYSE:PGTI for a total holding of 1,862,987. The trade had a 8.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.26.

On 05/18/2022, PGT Innovations Inc traded for a price of $19.54 per share and a market cap of $1,170,808,000. The stock has returned -21.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PGT Innovations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:THFF by 241,455 shares. The trade had a 4.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.28.

On 05/18/2022, First Financial Corp traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $541,594,000. The stock has returned -0.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

