COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $331,000,000. The top holdings were GLD(10.91%), AR(8.39%), and APO(7.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 910,000 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 8.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $34.8 per share and a market cap of $10,825,764,000. The stock has returned 186.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 400,000 shares in NYSE:APO, giving the stock a 7.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.79 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $54.34 per share and a market cap of $31,216,074,000. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 1,184,800 shares. The trade had a 7.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.35.

On 05/18/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $40.44 per share and a market cap of $14,944,022,000. The stock has returned 84.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2718.53 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2248.02 per share and a market cap of $1,478,801,802,000. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 5.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NYSE:MCK. Previously, the stock had a 4.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.69 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $320.65 per share and a market cap of $46,611,391,000. The stock has returned 68.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

