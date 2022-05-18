Brahman Capital Corp. Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Brahman Capital Corp. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

655 Third Avenue New York, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $1,130,000,000. The top holdings were GDDY(15.11%), DLTR(10.52%), and VRT(8.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brahman Capital Corp.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:FWONK by 658,208 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.63.

On 05/18/2022, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $59.77 per share and a market cap of $13,748,936,000. The stock has returned 36.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 46,355-share investment in NAS:CHTR. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $587.53 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $469.5 per share and a market cap of $78,809,464,000. The stock has returned -31.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-book ratio of 6.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Brahman Capital Corp. bought 150,726 shares of NAS:DLTR for a total holding of 741,984. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.3.

On 05/18/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $133.8 per share and a market cap of $30,119,762,000. The stock has returned 42.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced their investment in NYSE:GDDY by 260,365 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.06.

On 05/18/2022, GoDaddy Inc traded for a price of $70.03 per share and a market cap of $11,349,410,000. The stock has returned -12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GoDaddy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced their investment in NAS:UTHR by 93,172 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.97.

On 05/18/2022, United Therapeutics Corp traded for a price of $185.38 per share and a market cap of $8,397,622,000. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

