CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 223 stocks valued at a total of $1,911,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.50%), AAPL(4.26%), and AMZN(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 55,431 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 56,491. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.39.

On 05/18/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $310.07 per share and a market cap of $155,879,849,000. The stock has returned 7.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 65,809 shares of NYSE:SYK for a total holding of 66,050. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.74.

On 05/18/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $232.21 per share and a market cap of $87,811,159,000. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GTY by 468,918 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.89.

On 05/18/2022, Getty Realty Corp traded for a price of $27.02 per share and a market cap of $1,262,727,000. The stock has returned -2.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Getty Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.22 and a price-sales ratio of 7.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 52,868 shares of NYSE:AVB for a total holding of 109,125. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $244.2.

On 05/18/2022, AvalonBay Communities Inc traded for a price of $201.56 per share and a market cap of $28,181,762,000. The stock has returned 8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.85 and a price-sales ratio of 11.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 117,089 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 05/18/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $103.57 per share and a market cap of $138,943,214,000. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

