EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 542 stocks valued at a total of $596,000,000. The top holdings were SCHX(17.98%), VOO(10.83%), and JPST(8.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 978,203 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 1,990,433. The trade had a 8.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/18/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.4 per share and a market cap of $27,793,600,000. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.94.

During the quarter, EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 60,439 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 68,024. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $196.19 per share and a market cap of $252,792,420,000. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

During the quarter, EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 150,985 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 158,974. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.14.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.1 per share and a market cap of $39,404,194,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

During the quarter, EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 100,474 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 127,038. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.39 per share and a market cap of $97,186,166,000. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 18,728 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 21,717. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.02.

On 05/18/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.53 per share and a market cap of $40,867,996,000. The stock has returned -11.17% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

