BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 469 stocks valued at a total of $4,682,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(5.11%), AAPL(4.98%), and GOOGL(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 839,214 shares in NYSE:BSX, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.35 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $40.23 per share and a market cap of $57,511,649,000. The stock has returned -0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.31 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 242,840 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.02.

On 05/18/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $125.24 per share and a market cap of $156,998,964,000. The stock has returned -8.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 299,807 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 05/18/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $68.3 per share and a market cap of $182,235,123,000. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 176,122 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 05/18/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $103.57 per share and a market cap of $138,943,214,000. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT bought 38,291 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 140,237. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/18/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $391.86 per share and a market cap of $352,314,319,000. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

