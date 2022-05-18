CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $531,000,000. The top holdings were PANW(11.18%), WEAV(10.23%), and MELI(9.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC bought 414,409 shares of NAS:COUP for a total holding of 464,444. The trade had a 7.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.21.

On 05/18/2022, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $65.08 per share and a market cap of $4,914,746,000. The stock has returned -70.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:KNBE by 1,169,583 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.43.

On 05/18/2022, KnowBe4 Inc traded for a price of $14.77 per share and a market cap of $2,585,845,000. The stock has returned -18.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KnowBe4 Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 405.09 and a price-sales ratio of 9.26.

During the quarter, CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC bought 46,578 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 119,415. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.87.

On 05/18/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $138.5 per share and a market cap of $32,134,584,000. The stock has returned -23.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 32.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -492.81 and a price-sales ratio of 22.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 48,185 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 05/18/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $157.33 per share and a market cap of $156,372,894,000. The stock has returned -23.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.89, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 62,003 shares in NYSE:TWLO, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.37 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $17,733,732,000. The stock has returned -66.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

