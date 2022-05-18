CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

333 SOUTH HOPE ST LOS ANGELES, CA 90071

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $1,991,000,000. The top holdings were TSLA(7.07%), MSFT(4.60%), and AVGO(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 335,747 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/18/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.53 per share and a market cap of $469,495,822,000. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL bought 18,411 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 130,618. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/18/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $709.81 per share and a market cap of $735,370,206,000. The stock has returned 32.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-book ratio of 22.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.31 and a price-sales ratio of 13.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL reduced their investment in NYSE:AMX by 461,437 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.31.

On 05/18/2022, America Movil SAB de CV traded for a price of $20.26 per share and a market cap of $64,898,858,000. The stock has returned 36.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, America Movil SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL bought 47,918 shares of NAS:BGNE for a total holding of 172,972. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.01.

On 05/18/2022, BeiGene Ltd traded for a price of $131.09 per share and a market cap of $13,446,914,000. The stock has returned -59.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BeiGene Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.24 and a price-sales ratio of 14.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SARL bought 26,763 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 297,123. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $254.08 per share and a market cap of $1,900,272,740,000. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 11.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.